SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

