Transform Wealth LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $77,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

