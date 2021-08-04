Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of ASPN opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

