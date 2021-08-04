Champions Oncology’s (CSBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

CSBR opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 1.21. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Champions Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

