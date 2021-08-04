Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0003 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $35.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,287,890,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

