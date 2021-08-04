Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM opened at $425.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

