Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 205.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

