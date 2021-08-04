FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

