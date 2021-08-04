Arcblock 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.29 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00818385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00092056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

