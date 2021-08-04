Capital One Financial Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

