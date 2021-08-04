Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

