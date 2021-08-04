Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.47. 7,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,296,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Specifically, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,485. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 329,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

