Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.