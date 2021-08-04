Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

