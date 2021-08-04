State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

