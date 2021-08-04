Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

