Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $11.28 Million in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 533,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TUYA opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.