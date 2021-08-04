Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 638 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -262.49 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

