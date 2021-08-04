Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 216,953 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 323.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,953 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

