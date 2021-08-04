Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $259.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.25. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

