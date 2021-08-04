Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $28,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.48.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

