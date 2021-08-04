Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

