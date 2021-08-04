Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.