Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 249.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $1,974,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

ADI opened at $168.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

