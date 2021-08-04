Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Churchill Downs worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

CHDN opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.23 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.44.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

