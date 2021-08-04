Canaccord Genuity Trims Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price to $53.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,171,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $18,525,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

