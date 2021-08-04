Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €190.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €190.00 ($223.53) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFV. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.88 ($183.38).

Shares of PFV stock opened at €176.60 ($207.76) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1 year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €163.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

