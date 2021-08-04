Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Boeing Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

BA opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

