Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.