Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.