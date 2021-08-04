Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.