Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

