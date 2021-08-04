Canaccord Genuity Raises Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $24.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

