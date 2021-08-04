Immunovant Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,574 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,820% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Immunovant by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 109.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $686.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

