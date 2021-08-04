Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,096 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,227% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

