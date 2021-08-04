Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,083% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

TA opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

