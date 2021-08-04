Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.70

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.70 and last traded at $226.70, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.70.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

