Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SkyWest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

