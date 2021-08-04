Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $338,000 Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $222,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.