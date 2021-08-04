Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

