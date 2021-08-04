D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $379.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

