Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE SI opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.