Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,646,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,462 shares of company stock valued at $510,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

