Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $281.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $300.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

