Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $29,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.