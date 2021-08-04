Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Expands By 17.7%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,648,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,648.0 days.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.71. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.