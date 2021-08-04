E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.65

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 22501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

