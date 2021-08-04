RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 8.7%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74. 207,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,364,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

