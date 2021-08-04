Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Expands By 17.3%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 451,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. MOGU has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 67.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MOGU by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

