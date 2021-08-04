KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Timken in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

