ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 17.5% in July

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ReneSola by 90,628.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReneSola by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

SOL opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

